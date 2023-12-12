Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.31.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.41. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $127.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,341,000 after purchasing an additional 157,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,147,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,025 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

