Brokers Set Expectations for RH’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.54. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $9.81 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RH. Citigroup cut their price objective on RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.75.

RH Stock Up 3.5 %

RH stock opened at $250.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.29. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.96 million. RH had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,636,000 after purchasing an additional 221,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after buying an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of RH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,059,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,188,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of RH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RH by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

