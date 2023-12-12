Brokerages Set PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Price Target at $87.67

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PJT. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 1,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in PJT Partners by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $98.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.76.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

