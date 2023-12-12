Brokerages Set Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Price Target at $29.50

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUS. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,400 shares of company stock worth $390,992. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,838.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63. The company has a market cap of $893.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.20%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

