Brokerages Set Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target at $87.25

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,298,240. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average of $80.71. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

