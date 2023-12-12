Brokerages Set Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Target Price at $170.19

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.03 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $373.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.75.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,833,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,633 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,608,000 after acquiring an additional 990,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

