Brokerages Set Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) PT at $49.20

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GH shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $26.55 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 322.25% and a negative net margin of 80.69%. The company had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. CWM LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 137.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

