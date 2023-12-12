Brokerages Set Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Target Price at $3.34

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GROY. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Gold Royalty from $2.85 to $2.60 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gold Royalty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Gold Royalty from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Gold Royalty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Gold Royalty from $8.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of GROY opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.08. Gold Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 367.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Gold Royalty by 15.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

