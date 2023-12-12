Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,029.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $904.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $874.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $424.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $540.91 and a 1-year high of $1,039.51.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 74.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

