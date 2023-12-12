BowFlex (NYSE:NLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BowFlex (NYSE:NLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BowFlex stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. BowFlex has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BowFlex in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BowFlex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BowFlex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BowFlex in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BowFlex in the first quarter worth about $93,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail.

