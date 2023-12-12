Boeing (NYSE:BA) Now Covered by William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.61.

Get Boeing alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $248.08 on Tuesday. Boeing has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $248.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.58. The company has a market capitalization of $150.08 billion, a PE ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing will post -5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in Boeing by 5.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 15.5% in the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 163.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.