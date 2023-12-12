Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $48.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCYC. B. Riley upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,470 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 2,238 shares of company stock worth $44,760 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $15.78 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $474.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 650.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

