Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Raises Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $190.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

