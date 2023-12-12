Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.0 %

UNP opened at $232.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.26. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The company has a market capitalization of $141.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.