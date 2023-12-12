Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.10. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $171.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

