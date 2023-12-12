Becker Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,499 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,347,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $232.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $141.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

