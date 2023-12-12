Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of BBGI opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.11.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. Analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
