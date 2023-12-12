Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BBGI opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. Analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

