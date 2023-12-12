Barrington Research Comments on Stericycle, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stericycle in a research report issued on Thursday, December 7th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $653.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.03 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of SRCL opened at $49.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -975.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. Stericycle has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $56.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,905,000 after buying an additional 60,954 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

