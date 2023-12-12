Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VTLE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VTLE opened at $42.61 on Friday. Vital Energy has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $62.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.10.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 36.25%. The business had revenue of $435.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 16.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $300,906.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,546.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lori A. Lancaster bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at $78,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $300,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,546.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vital Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

