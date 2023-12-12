Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,238 shares of company stock worth $2,656,856 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $848.42 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $853.97. The stock has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $813.47 and its 200 day moving average is $789.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

