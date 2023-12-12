Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Ball in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on BALL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $57.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.88. Ball has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Ball by 446.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Ball by 80.4% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ball

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.