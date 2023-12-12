Balentine LLC Acquires 322 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,786 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM opened at $252.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $244.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $263.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.72.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $193,317.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 867,297 shares of company stock valued at $194,015,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

