AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of AZEK opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.86. AZEK has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.68 million. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $370,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AZEK by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after buying an additional 2,906,460 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,699 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in AZEK by 5,090.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,168,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,780 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in AZEK by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,858,000 after purchasing an additional 959,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AZEK by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,992,000 after purchasing an additional 929,341 shares during the period.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

