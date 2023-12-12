Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avid Bioservices from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $5.04 on Friday. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $190,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,400.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,330 shares of company stock valued at $39,833. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,678,000 after buying an additional 1,965,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 677,944 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 490,569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 473,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,154,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,097,000 after acquiring an additional 425,092 shares in the last quarter.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

