Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Given New $14.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CDMO. William Blair began coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avid Bioservices from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

CDMO stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.07 million, a PE ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.57. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $21.05.

In other news, Director Joseph Carleone purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,400.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,330 shares of company stock worth $39,833 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $76,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 34.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 117.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

