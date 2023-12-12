Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of AGR opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Avangrid has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 208.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Avangrid by 90.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

