Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 630.80 ($7.92).
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 715 ($8.98) price target on the stock.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,600.00%.
Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.
