aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

aTyr Pharma Price Performance

Shares of LIFE opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 94.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,189,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,366 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

