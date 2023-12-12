aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

LIFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 94.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,189,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after buying an additional 4,958,366 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,134,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,974,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after buying an additional 3,622,900 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,675,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 79.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,473,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 1,094,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $1.17 on Thursday. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

