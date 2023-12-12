ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 11.2 %

AACG opened at $0.90 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

