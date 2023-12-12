Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Trading Up 1.3 %

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants in the first quarter worth $141,000. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.