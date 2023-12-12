Analyzing Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) & ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 83.4% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$65.95 million ($6.13) -0.26 ImmunityBio $240,000.00 8,847.16 -$416.57 million N/A N/A

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and ImmunityBio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Protara Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ImmunityBio.

Profitability

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and ImmunityBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -44.17% -39.32% ImmunityBio -82,377.52% N/A -123.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Protara Therapeutics and ImmunityBio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 ImmunityBio 0 1 0 0 2.00

Protara Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,337.50%. ImmunityBio has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.79%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than ImmunityBio.

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats ImmunityBio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Protara Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers. The company also develops therapeutic agents, which are in Phase II or III clinical trial for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors, including bladder, pancreatic, and lung cancers, as well as pathogens as SARS-CoV-2 and HIV. It has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute and Amyris, Inc.; and license agreements with LadRx Corporation, GlobeImmune, Inc., Access to Advanced Health Institute, 3M Innovative Properties Company, Sanford Health, Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., and Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. The company is based in San Diego, California.

