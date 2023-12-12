Analysts Set Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT at $109.11

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $106.04 on Friday. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $114.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Qorvo by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

