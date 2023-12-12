Analysts Set Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT at $85.50

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,082,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.25 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

