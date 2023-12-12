Analysts Set Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Target Price at $65.11

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of GMED opened at $47.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

