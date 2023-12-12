Analysts Set Expectations for Phibro Animal Health Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

PAHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $10.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.95 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 8.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 33.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.