Analysts Set DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Price Target at $57.25

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

DTM opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average is $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.75.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 76.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in DT Midstream by 48.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 192.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

