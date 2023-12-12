Analysts Set Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) PT at C$43.83

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.83.

DFY has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$40.50 to C$42.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$36.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 20.67 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.15.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.18. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of C$984.10 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.6724891 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

