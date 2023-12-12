Analysts Set BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Target Price at $80.38

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of BWXT opened at $79.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Stories

