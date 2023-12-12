Analysts Set Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Target Price at $14.00

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

AMPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Amplitude alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Amplitude

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $36,802.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,850 shares in the company, valued at $940,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 28.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Battery Management CORP. raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 4.6% during the second quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 8,984,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,831,000 after purchasing an additional 396,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 15.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,669,000 after purchasing an additional 651,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 21.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,735,000 after acquiring an additional 807,975 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amplitude by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,949,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 386,413 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,597,000 after acquiring an additional 234,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. Amplitude has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $16.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amplitude

(Get Free Report

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.