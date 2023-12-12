Analysts Offer Predictions for GMS Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for GMS in a report issued on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GMS’s current full-year earnings is $8.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for GMS’s FY2025 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

NYSE:GMS opened at $72.15 on Monday. GMS has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.87.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,773,000 after purchasing an additional 154,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GMS by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,552,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,743,000 after acquiring an additional 40,521 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,209,000 after buying an additional 181,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GMS by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,429,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 4.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 942,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,274,000 after purchasing an additional 36,527 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

