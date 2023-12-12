Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

AMLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,840 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,700,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,131,000 after purchasing an additional 932,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,756,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 855,540 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $962.16 million, a PE ratio of -712.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.81.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.95 million. Analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

