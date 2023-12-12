AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives $97.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.67.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $69.83 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $57.80 and a 12-month high of $115.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

