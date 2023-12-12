Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

NYSE COLD opened at $28.61 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

