American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $88.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of AMWD opened at $87.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $88.83.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $473.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.33 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.70%. American Woodmark’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 72.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

