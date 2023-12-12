Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $31.69 on Thursday. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Ameresco’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,109,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $451,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,930,134.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,109,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,350 and have sold 1,507 shares valued at $65,570. 41.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ameresco by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 2,259.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

