Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.55.

Amedisys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $93.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $106.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,340.91, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.96 and its 200 day moving average is $91.73.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

