ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on ALX Oncology from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on ALX Oncology from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.07.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a market cap of $622.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.39. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.38). Equities analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.6% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 68.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 510,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 46,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

