Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $134.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.61.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

