Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALLK. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.93.

ALLK opened at $3.00 on Friday. Allakos has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allakos by 28.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Allakos by 9.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 44,918 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Allakos by 32.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 834,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 204,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Allakos during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

